LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,913 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.21% of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 131,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 35,378 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 9,987 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 79,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF stock opened at $20.42 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.64.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.