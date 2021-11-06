LPL Financial LLC Purchases 8,692 Shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR) by 65.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 4.24% of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA NLR opened at $56.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.05. VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $46.28 and a twelve month high of $57.47.

