LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in WD-40 by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in WD-40 by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,514,000 after acquiring an additional 27,334 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in WD-40 by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in WD-40 by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $746,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $233.28 on Friday. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $207.11 and a 52-week high of $333.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.62 and a 200-day moving average of $241.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $115.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.50 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

WDFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of WD-40 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

