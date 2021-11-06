Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.98

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.98 and traded as high as $4.00. Lument Finance Trust shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 87,914 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LFT shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Lument Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 57.28, a current ratio of 57.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. The company has a market capitalization of $98.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 31.68%. Equities analysts predict that Lument Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lument Finance Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 22.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Lument Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 68.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 29.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile (NYSE:LFT)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.

