Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The energy company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.47), Zacks reports. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 20.63%.

NASDAQ:TUSK traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.02. 70,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,726. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.65. Mammoth Energy Services has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.17.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mammoth Energy Services stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) by 611.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,750 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Mammoth Energy Services were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.