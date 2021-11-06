Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,128,821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,678 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 0.8% of National Pension Service’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. National Pension Service owned 0.11% of Mastercard worth $412,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE:MA opened at $348.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $310.09 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $347.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.07.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.19.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.73, for a total transaction of $28,487,930.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,560,333 shares in the company, valued at $38,439,508,923.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.