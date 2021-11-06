Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,014 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.16% of Medifast worth $105,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Medifast by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medifast by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Medifast by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medifast by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MED opened at $222.19 on Friday. Medifast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.89 and a 12 month high of $336.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.42.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.64. Medifast had a return on equity of 90.26% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. Medifast’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MED shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$395.00 price target on shares of Medifast in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other Medifast news, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total transaction of $149,399.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,106.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

