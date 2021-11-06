MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.91

Shares of MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.91 and traded as low as $3.56. MediWound shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 56,521 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDWD. Aegis decreased their price target on MediWound from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on MediWound from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3.91. The firm has a market cap of $98.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.49.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). MediWound had a negative return on equity of 171.14% and a negative net margin of 38.43%. The business had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MediWound Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDWD. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MediWound in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MediWound in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in MediWound in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MediWound in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MediWound in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 13.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediWound Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDWD)

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

