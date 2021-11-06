MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $9,447.00

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded down 72.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 6th. MEET.ONE has a total market cap of $4.57 million and approximately $9,447.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MEET.ONE has traded 42.5% lower against the dollar. One MEET.ONE coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.51 or 0.00083040 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00079370 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.98 or 0.00100245 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,407.22 or 0.07245579 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,672.32 or 0.99746871 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00022435 BTC.

MEET.ONE Coin Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

