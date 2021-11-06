Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLSPF opened at $2.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.51. Melrose Industries has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $2.65.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

