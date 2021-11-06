Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,508,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 14,182 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.77% of Meridian Bancorp worth $51,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $4,020,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 1,108.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,719 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 96,057 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $372,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,195,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,459,000 after purchasing an additional 518,531 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Meridian Bancorp stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $25.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 31.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

Meridian Bancorp Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management.

