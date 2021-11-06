Methanex (TSE:MX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $47.14

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$47.14 and traded as high as C$60.36. Methanex shares last traded at C$58.63, with a volume of 174,657 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Methanex to a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Methanex to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$59.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$76.50 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Methanex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.68.

The firm has a market cap of C$4.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.83, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$53.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$47.14.

In other news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.11, for a total transaction of C$80,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$634,688.53. Also, Director Rudinauth Chadee purchased 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$45.42 per share, with a total value of C$65,906.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$395,845.76.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

