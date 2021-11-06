MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) versus Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Critical Survey

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) and MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Bilibili and MGT Capital Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bilibili -25.45% -23.68% -11.87% MGT Capital Investments -284.88% -326.69% -94.47%

46.8% of Bilibili shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of MGT Capital Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Bilibili has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 3.38, suggesting that its stock price is 238% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bilibili and MGT Capital Investments’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bilibili $1.80 billion 12.97 -$460.91 million ($1.65) -45.35 MGT Capital Investments $1.44 million 16.00 -$3.89 million N/A N/A

MGT Capital Investments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bilibili.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Bilibili and MGT Capital Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bilibili 0 1 9 0 2.90 MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bilibili presently has a consensus target price of $100.94, suggesting a potential upside of 34.91%. Given Bilibili’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bilibili is more favorable than MGT Capital Investments.

Summary

Bilibili beats MGT Capital Investments on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc. is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more. The company was founded by Xu Yi in June 2009 and is headquartered Shanghai, China.

MGT Capital Investments Company Profile

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. engages in bitcoin mining business. It owns and operates Bitmain Antminer S9 Bitcoin mining rigs and graphics processing unit-based Ethereum miners. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

