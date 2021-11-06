MicroBitcoin (MBC) Price Hits $0.0000

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $229.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MicroBitcoin alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001679 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005360 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000054 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00047270 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Profile

MicroBitcoin (CRYPTO:MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MicroBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.