Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) and Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Head to Head Contrast

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) and Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mid-America Apartment Communities and Keppel REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-America Apartment Communities 0 6 8 0 2.57 Keppel REIT 0 2 0 0 2.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus price target of $188.93, suggesting a potential downside of 6.63%. Given Mid-America Apartment Communities’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mid-America Apartment Communities is more favorable than Keppel REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Mid-America Apartment Communities and Keppel REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-America Apartment Communities 24.83% 7.10% 3.85% Keppel REIT N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.4% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Mid-America Apartment Communities has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Keppel REIT has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mid-America Apartment Communities and Keppel REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-America Apartment Communities $1.68 billion 13.88 $254.96 million $6.43 31.47 Keppel REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Mid-America Apartment Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Keppel REIT.

Summary

Mid-America Apartment Communities beats Keppel REIT on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned. The Non-Same Store and Other segment include recent acquisitions, communities in development or lease-up. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Germantown, TN.

About Keppel REIT

Keppel REIT is engaged in the investments in a portfolio of commercial real estate and other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio includes office and commercial towers and financial center buildings. The company was founded on November 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

