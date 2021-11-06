Midland States Bancorp, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.15 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Midland States Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.15 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.18.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.08%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MSBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stephens downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $26.05 on Thursday. Midland States Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.07. The company has a market capitalization of $583.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,344,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,080,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,381,000 after buying an additional 34,063 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,262,000 after buying an additional 30,672 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,352,000 after buying an additional 120,774 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 709,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after buying an additional 215,739 shares during the period. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

