Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) fell 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.96 and last traded at $12.20. 2,428 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,516,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.24.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.35.

About Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND)

As of June 25, 2021, Millendo Therapeutics, Inc was acquired by Tempest Therapeutics Inc, in a reverse merger transaction. Millendo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

