MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.19

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.19 and traded as high as $3.25. MIND C.T.I. shares last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 11,638 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $64.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19.

Get MIND C.T.I. alerts:

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 23.14%. The business had revenue of $7.24 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in MIND C.T.I. during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MIND C.T.I. by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 10,249 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in MIND C.T.I. by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 61,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MIND C.T.I. by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,303,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 37,714 shares in the last quarter. 17.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNDO)

MIND C.T.I. Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and implementation of real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions for various types of communication providers. It operates through Billing and Related Services, and Messaging segments. The company was founded by Monica Iancu on April 6, 1995 and is headquarters in Yokneam, Israel.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for MIND C.T.I. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND C.T.I. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.