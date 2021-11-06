Minter Network (BIP) Market Capitalization Achieves $18.46 Million

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Minter Network has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $18.46 million and $9,957.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00083215 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00081765 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.81 or 0.00124888 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00079411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00100293 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,987,857,944 coins and its circulating supply is 4,782,648,377 coins. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

