MintMe.com Coin Price Tops $0.0062 on Top Exchanges (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 6th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $4,872.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 32.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,273.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,561.17 or 0.07324471 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.46 or 0.00320304 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $592.29 or 0.00951126 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00085131 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $262.12 or 0.00420925 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.41 or 0.00270433 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005229 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.64 or 0.00241897 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

