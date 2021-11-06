MONK (MONK) Price Reaches $0.0333 on Major Exchanges

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 24.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. MONK has a total market capitalization of $432,285.63 and $2,002.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MONK coin can currently be bought for about $0.0333 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MONK has traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00013722 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000553 BTC.

MONK Coin Profile

MONK (CRYPTO:MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

