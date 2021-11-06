MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.40

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.40 and traded as high as $6.56. MoSys shares last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 376,385 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average is $5.40. The firm has a market cap of $52.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.14.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter. MoSys had a negative return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 70.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOSY. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoSys in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of MoSys by 81.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,964 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 68,313 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MoSys in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoSys in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of MoSys in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

About MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY)

MoSys, Inc is a provider of semiconductor solutions. The firm provides hardware, software and firmware solutions that enable fast, intelligent data access and data decisions for cloud networking, security, test and measurement, video and other systems. Its products include blazar accelerator engine ICs, 100G linespeed products, and development kits.

