MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

MP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

In related news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $5,725,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $37,930,087.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MP. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MP stock opened at $36.61 on Friday. MP Materials has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.41 and a beta of 3.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.93. The company has a current ratio of 13.80, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $99.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MP Materials will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

