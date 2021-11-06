MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.51% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $25,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $84.96 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.32.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.37%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

