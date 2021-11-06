Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $856.25 Million

Analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will post sales of $856.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $863.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $852.00 million. Nasdaq reported sales of $788.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year sales of $3.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.04.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total value of $293,291.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $351,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,025 shares of company stock worth $2,153,016 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 13.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 16.1% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 6.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $212.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.82. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $122.23 and a fifty-two week high of $214.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

