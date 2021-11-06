National Pension Service Acquires 22,980 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,716,509 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 22,980 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.14% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $161,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth about $341,365,000. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $237,690,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth about $211,046,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,850,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $13,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,418,452.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $3,469,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 450,433 shares of company stock worth $49,089,605. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMD opened at $136.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $164.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.49 and a 200 day moving average of $96.80. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $141.22.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

