National Pension Service Acquires 35,210 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

National Pension Service increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,113,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,210 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of Philip Morris International worth $209,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PM. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $94.30 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.13 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.58.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.71%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

