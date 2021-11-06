National Pension Service Acquires 8,536 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 633,180 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 8,536 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.7% of National Pension Service’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.13% of Adobe worth $370,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 220.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $662.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $315.72 billion, a PE ratio of 54.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $629.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $586.93.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 target price (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $683.33.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,695. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

