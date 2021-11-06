National Pension Service Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

National Pension Service increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,306,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,888 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of National Pension Service’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. National Pension Service owned 0.34% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $991,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.7% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $470.40 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $348.95 and a 12 month high of $472.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $448.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.32.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.