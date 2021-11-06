National Pension Service Buys 14,310 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,017,567 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of McDonald’s worth $235,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.97.

NYSE MCD opened at $254.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $257.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $242.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.77.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.20%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

