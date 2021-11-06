National Pension Service Buys 14,677 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,177,106 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,677 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 0.5% of National Pension Service’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. National Pension Service owned about 0.13% of salesforce.com worth $287,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $307.25 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.40. The company has a market cap of $300.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.39, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $277.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,299,171. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.37, for a total value of $1,827,701.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 867,164 shares of company stock worth $236,974,607. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Nord/LB set a $275.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.14.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.