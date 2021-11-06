National Pension Service Buys 31,646 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,302,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,646 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.12% of Chevron worth $241,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,523,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,023,000 after acquiring an additional 30,987 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 117,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 21,758 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 51,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 37,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after buying an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 19,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 10,932 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total transaction of $2,296,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,600 shares of company stock valued at $17,721,086. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.24.

Shares of CVX opened at $114.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $221.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.50 and a 200 day moving average of $103.96. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $115.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

