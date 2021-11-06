National Pension Service Has $159.16 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 731,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,409 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.13% of Caterpillar worth $159,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 105.5% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 87.0% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of CAT stock opened at $205.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.79. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.76 and a one year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.05.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.