National Pension Service Has $252.84 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,792,913 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25,562 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.06% of Walmart worth $252,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the second quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 7.0% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,801 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.88.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $150.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total transaction of $86,736,232.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,102,983 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

