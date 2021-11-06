National Pension Service Has $415.02 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

National Pension Service raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,361,132 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,756 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.8% of National Pension Service’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. National Pension Service owned 0.13% of The Walt Disney worth $415,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 82,842 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,561,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 9.4% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 594.3% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 12,807 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 324.1% during the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 44,947 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,900,000 after acquiring an additional 34,348 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered The Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.73.

NYSE DIS opened at $175.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $319.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.16. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $124.61 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.