National Pension Service Has $439.53 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,378,323 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,354 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises 0.8% of National Pension Service’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.13% of The Home Depot worth $439,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 309.4% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 51,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,348,000 after acquiring an additional 21,698 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

The Home Depot stock opened at $368.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $388.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $343.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $375.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.41%.

Several research analysts have commented on HD shares. Loop Capital downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. OTR Global downgraded The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.29.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.