National Pension Service Has $650.29 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

National Pension Service grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 956,732 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 12,633 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 1.2% of National Pension Service’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. National Pension Service owned about 0.10% of Tesla worth $650,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Tesla by 53.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Roth Capital raised their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $734.55.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $1,222.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 395.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $850.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $724.19. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $396.03 and a one year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total transaction of $840,737.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,492,715.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,847 shares of company stock worth $192,598,477. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

