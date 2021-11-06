National Pension Service Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,926 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 0.6% of National Pension Service’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. National Pension Service owned 0.13% of Netflix worth $308,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,627,620,000 after purchasing an additional 113,836 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,181,549,000 after purchasing an additional 86,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,510,833,000 after purchasing an additional 269,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,619,475,000 after purchasing an additional 121,850 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $451.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $666.76.

Netflix stock opened at $645.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $619.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $550.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $286.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $463.41 and a twelve month high of $690.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,038 shares of company stock valued at $77,383,849. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

