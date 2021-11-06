National Pension Service Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

National Pension Service grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,383,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 84,801 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 0.6% of National Pension Service’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.13% of Intel worth $302,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Intel by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Intel by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. lifted its position in Intel by 2.5% during the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $50.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $207.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.87. Intel Co. has a one year low of $44.55 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

