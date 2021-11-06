National Pension Service Purchases 122,830 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

National Pension Service lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,715,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 122,830 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 0.8% of National Pension Service’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. National Pension Service owned 0.12% of Bank of America worth $400,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BAC opened at $46.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.71. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.17 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.04.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

