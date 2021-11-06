National Pension Service Purchases 13,347 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

National Pension Service raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 990,738 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,347 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.14% of Lowe’s Companies worth $192,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $418,413,000. Amundi bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $395,458,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $257,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,029 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $584,821,000 after acquiring an additional 973,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 837.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $177,715,000 after acquiring an additional 818,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.80.

NYSE:LOW opened at $235.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $239.27.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.02%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

