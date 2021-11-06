National Pension Service Purchases 18,162 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,411,435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,162 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 0.8% of National Pension Service’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. National Pension Service owned 0.12% of PayPal worth $411,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 12.3% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in PayPal by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 739,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,369,000 after purchasing an additional 61,726 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 108,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,289,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 213,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,813,000 after acquiring an additional 15,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.64.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,314 shares of company stock worth $8,528,773 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $225.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $263.97 and a 200-day moving average of $270.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.60 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

