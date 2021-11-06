National Pension Service Purchases 7,320 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

National Pension Service boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 555,542 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.13% of Costco Wholesale worth $219,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the second quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 831 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COST stock opened at $513.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $226.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $520.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $465.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $424.23.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $468.00 to $472.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.08.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

