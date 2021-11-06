Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NLLSF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Nel ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of NLLSF opened at $2.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98. Nel ASA has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $4.20.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

