Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.33

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.33 and traded as high as $13.09. Net Element shares last traded at $11.77, with a volume of 1,721,636 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $63.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average of $10.33.
Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $33.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. Net Element had a negative return on equity of 48.77% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. Research analysts predict that Net Element, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NETE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Net Element by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 99,152 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Net Element in the 3rd quarter worth about $440,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Net Element in the 2nd quarter worth about $350,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Net Element in the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Net Element in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.
Net Element Company Profile (NASDAQ:NETE)
Net Element, Inc provides solutions that supports electronic payments acceptance in a multi-channel environment including point-of-sale, e commerce, and mobile devices. It operates through the following segments: North America Transaction Solutions, International Transaction Solutions, and Corporate Expenses & Eliminations.
