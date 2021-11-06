Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.33

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.33 and traded as high as $13.09. Net Element shares last traded at $11.77, with a volume of 1,721,636 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $63.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average of $10.33.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $33.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. Net Element had a negative return on equity of 48.77% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. Research analysts predict that Net Element, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Ginsberg sold 4,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $48,963.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven Wolberg sold 43,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $468,495.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,368 shares of company stock worth $772,655. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NETE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Net Element by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 99,152 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Net Element in the 3rd quarter worth about $440,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Net Element in the 2nd quarter worth about $350,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Net Element in the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Net Element in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Net Element Company Profile (NASDAQ:NETE)

Net Element, Inc provides solutions that supports electronic payments acceptance in a multi-channel environment including point-of-sale, e commerce, and mobile devices. It operates through the following segments: North America Transaction Solutions, International Transaction Solutions, and Corporate Expenses & Eliminations.

