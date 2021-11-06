Netcall (LON:NET) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $75.99

Netcall plc (LON:NET)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.99 ($0.99) and traded as high as GBX 83.44 ($1.09). Netcall shares last traded at GBX 83.44 ($1.09), with a volume of 87,613 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Netcall from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 82.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 75.99. The company has a market capitalization of £124.34 million and a P/E ratio of 139.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a GBX 0.37 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Netcall’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Netcall’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.42%.

About Netcall (LON:NET)

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

