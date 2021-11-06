Node Runners Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5,747.00 (NDR)

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Node Runners coin can currently be bought for about $76.65 or 0.00126023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Node Runners has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and $5,747.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Node Runners has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00051731 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.27 or 0.00266773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.45 or 0.00097740 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004501 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Node Runners

Node Runners (CRYPTO:NDR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,077 coins. Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners . The official message board for Node Runners is noderunners.medium.com . The official website for Node Runners is noderunners.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Buying and Selling Node Runners

