Noir 24 Hour Volume Hits $231.00 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Noir has a total market cap of $139,692.63 and $231.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Noir Coin Profile

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,489,040 coins. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

