Northern Trust Corp Acquires 144,393 Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,393 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.68% of Accolade worth $24,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accolade by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,417,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,198,000 after acquiring an additional 110,104 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,620,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Accolade by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 13,306 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,148,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Accolade by 418.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 462,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,141,000 after acquiring an additional 373,676 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Accolade from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.27.

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $39.79 on Friday. Accolade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $65.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.46.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $73.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.37 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 57.44%. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

