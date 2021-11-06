Northern Trust Corp Acquires 14,561 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 669,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,561 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.35% of Veritex worth $23,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Veritex by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,968,000 after buying an additional 81,818 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 57.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,036,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,916,000 after purchasing an additional 378,212 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 0.5% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 916,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 906,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,649,000 after purchasing an additional 39,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 10.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 884,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,312,000 after purchasing an additional 80,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Veritex stock opened at $42.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.06. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.93 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.63.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

VBTX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

In related news, Director Arcilia Acosta purchased 15,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $537,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $258,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,749 shares of company stock valued at $977,544 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

